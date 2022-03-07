news, local-news,

A free boxing workshop, prompted by an award winning documentary, is being held in Albury on Saturday to promote physical and mental strength in women and girls. The Strong Sisters Australia movement, born from the AACTA award-winning ABC documentary Series Strong Women, is teaming up with Boxing Australia to offer a free Come and Try Boxing event at the Albury Showground from 10am to 12pm to coincide with International Women's Week. One of the directors of Strong Women, Corinne Innes, said the documentary followed four female competitors in the male-dominated sport strong men. "The series kind of dived into other challenges they faced in their lives as well and how strength helped them take on some of those challenges or rebuild themselves," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Body image and eating disorders came up, as well as family violence and addictions, so it was really about mental resilience and how the power of physical strength can really be beneficial to women." Ms Innes said the documentary was the genesis of the Strong Sister campaign, which shares with women across the country the empowerment and benefits of strength. "So as part of that we're trying to do these events like the come and try Boxing Australia events," she said. The event will consist of a boxing workshop for women of all ages and skill levels, lead by Albury's Physcial Phuture gym, followed by a short screening of the documentary and a speech by Yes Unlimited's Kiara Pace. Physical Phuture coach Mitch Carter said he was eager to help women change their lifestyle, but he acknowledged the gym's female boxers and coaches were often more influential role models than him. "We've got a few girls at the gym, which my daughters look up to a bit more than me, mainly Jenn and Bec," he said. "I know my girls definitely look up to Jenn and Bec, because they look at what they can do ... they see those two matching it with the boys and they think 'if they can do it, I can do it'. "It gives them a sense of belief that they can do it, because they've seen it being done. "It's not just boys who compete it's girls, too." If people would like to join the workshop they can book through the Physical Phuture Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/21ae3407-1dea-40c1-abfa-3aedba6de57f.jpg/r2_268_5246_3231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg