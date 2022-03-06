sport, local-sport,

This season's District preliminary final line-up was decided without a ball being bowled. Rain washed out all three quarter-finals on Saturday, meaning Dederang and Bethanga have been eliminated after finishing fifth and sixth in the home-and-away season. Yackandandah, the minor premiers, will now host Mt Beauty on Saturday having beaten them twice already. Meanwhile, second-placed Baranduda are set to entertain Barnawartha/Chiltern in the other preliminary final, with honours even in the two games between the sides so far. ALSO IN SPORT "We're really happy to be still in the mix," Miners president Chris Hartshorn said. "Four weeks ago, we were sitting eighth and we got ourselves up to third so it's been good for the boys to bounce back the way they have. "We're all believing in each other, not playing as individuals and we know that anyone can do the job for us no matter what their role is."

