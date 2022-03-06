sport, australian-rules-football,

Former interleague player Brandon Symes is the fittest he's been in years as he looks to recapture his best form in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Symes underwent a knee reconstruction in 2019, the following season was called off, due to COVID, and he played only one senior game last year with farming commitments. "I'm running out of years, I'm 30 now, I just want to give it a crack before I retire," he suggested. Symes was quick to point out he has no intention to call it quits in the next two years. He was one of the league's best big men in his prime and represented Victoria Country in 2014 and 2018. The prospect of Symes playing near his best is a massive bonus for the Pigeons as they look to play finals for the first time since 2018. "I think that's what has hurt 'Yarra' along the way, having guys like 'Symesy' injured or unavailable, it put (coach) Mark (Whiley) under pressure," football director Leigh Ramsdale offered. "It's a credit to 'Symesy', he could play anywhere around here, but he keeps sticking with 'Yarra' and does not get paid a cent." Symes admits he's never had any intention to leave the club. "I love it and I like the good standard of the O and M, they've looked after me over the years and never asked about why I can't train at times, due to the farm commitments," he revealed. "This is probably as fit as I've been since maybe 'Secco's' first year (former coach Damian Sexton in 2017), something like that. "It's not too bad at the moment getting to training, but once we start sowing (crops, in April) it will be hard to fit too much in then." But given his run in recent years, the Pigeons are delighted to have him way in front at this time. "It's probably the biggest block of pre-season he's done for a long, long time," Ramsdale explained. With former Collingwood VFL ruck Lach Howe and twin towers Symes and ex-EFL gun Leigh Williams up forward, the Pigeons will stretch teams for height. Symes played in last Friday night's practice match against Corowa-Rutherglen and certainly impressed the opposition coach in the Pigeons' win. "I don't know if he played much last year, he looked fit and looked good up forward," Roos' mentor Peter German praised. "There's no doubt they're going to be a good side." ALSO IN SPORT Although it will be one of the best competitions in years, the Pigeons' top 10 players, including ex-Carlton's Michael Gibbons and best and fairest Leigh Masters, is comparable with the best from any club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/93c1cf31-2754-4460-9ad2-273390e5992d.jpg/r0_164_3234_1991_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg