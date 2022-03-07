news, local-news,

Ty Seaton can remember it like it was yesterday. The then 16-year-old East Albury cricketer had the chance to meet one his idols, the great Shane Warne, and he didn't disappoint. Warne was the special guest of the 2003 Brocklesby Football Club sports luncheon at Albury's Commercial Club and he left a lasting impact on Mr Seaton. "At 16, you're kind of trying to figure out what the world is like and I just remember he was a quintessential Aussie bloke," he said. "He talked about mateship and he always wanted to make sure everyone was having fun. "He was absolutely hilarious and had everyone's undivided attention in the room. It was just amazing. "I loved my cricket back then and was at East Albury trying to play seniors, but I remember watching him go around the room and he just had time for everyone. "I look back and think he was being paid to be there and it was probably part of it, but there was something about him. He just wanted to have a beer and share stories." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Seaton said he was at the MCG for the 2006 Boxing Day Test when Warne dismissed Andrew Strauss to claim his 700th scalp. He'd be lying if Warne didn't have an impact on his cricket journey, like he did for millions worldwide. "I used to have the Spin King set which was a yellow ball to tell you where to put your fingers for the 'leggie' and the 'wrong'un'," Mr Seaton said. "I was chatting to a friend Josh Land on Saturday who was my Brocklesby connection at the time and he asked me if I remembered the luncheon. "I don't remember a lot of days from that time, but that is one day I definitely do remember." Mr Seaton, a co-owner of Border eatery Greenstreat, said he liked the fact Warne never tried to hide away from any errors of judgement or mistakes he made. "It wasn't going to stop him from living his life, so I think that's why most people connected with him. He wasn't perfect and he didn't try to be," he said. Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock Football Club president Steve Koschitzke said former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who was the function's guest speaker in 2014, was the only person to draw a bigger crowd than Warne. "You didn't have to follow cricket to know who he was. He certainly had plenty of pulling power," he said. "We were actually pretty lucky because I think it was next the day it all came out about that texting scandal in South Africa. "Had the luncheon been the day after, we might have had a room full of people at the Commercial Club and no speaker." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/dc7f6d9a-405e-4ce3-a37e-bf5125115cd8.jpg/r0_281_5529_3405_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg