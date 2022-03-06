sport, local-sport,

Liam Scammell believes St Patrick's can go all the way this season after booking their spot in finals. Patties will have to do it the hard way after finishing sixth and setting up a semi-final away to minor premiers North Albury on Saturday. But having won at Bunton Park just six weeks ago, they're understandably optimistic heading into the most unpredictable provincial finals series in recent memory. "We are good enough," coach Scammell said. "But it doesn't mean that we win it. "It's obviously tough from sixth but the final six is as even this year as it's been in a long time. "Everyone would give themselves a chance and we're no different in that regard. "North finished on top of the ladder for a reason. "They're clearly a very good side with a lot of talent and they're well-led by Matt Condon but we're looking forward to taking them on. "We played some good cricket at Bunton Park and we can't wait to crack in and test ourselves against the best side in the comp." The entire provincial program was washed out on Saturday, sending Tallangatta and St Patrick's through to finals while the 2021/22 journey ends here for Belvoir and East Albury. "We've done a great job to get it back in our hands and get ourselves back in the six after being 10th not that long ago," Scammell said. "We played ourselves into a situation where we needed to win four or five of our last six games and it's good on paper to say that's what we needed to do but to get it done is very pleasing. "It gives us a good chance to crack in against everyone else. "This season has been a whirlwind. It wasn't an easy start, with the challenges COVID threw at us, training venues and the like, a limited pre-season. "We probably said throughout we were going to play our best cricket at this time of year, which we are, so it's going to be exciting to see what we can deliver over the next few weeks." Patties have won four of their last five games and they haven't lost away from home in almost three months. "It gives us a lot of confidence in the brand of cricket we're playing at the moment," Scammell said. "It's just how you'd like it, that sort of form line heading into finals. ALSO IN SPORT "We've spoken a fair bit about controlling what we can control. It's a bit of a cliche in sport but it's been a very true one for us. "We weren't too fussed with what everyone else thought, we just worried about trying to play our best cricket and hoping the results would take care of themselves, which they have." On what promises to be a blockbuster day of cricket either side of the border, Albury will host in-form Tallangatta at Billson Park after finishing second on the ladder for the first time. And there's a monster clash at Les Cheesley Oval, where Wodonga take on reigning premiers Lavington knowing the season is on a knife-edge for both sides. The three winners and highest-ranked loser will go through to the prelims. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

