sport, australian-rules-football,

Albury recruit Brydan Hodgson impressed in his first game back in the league on Saturday after an eight-year absence from the Ovens and Murray Football League. Hodgson last played for Lavington, which was edged out by Yarrawonga in the 2014 preliminary final. Although the wet conditions ruined any chance of an entertaining contest, the Tigers led Queanbeyan by two goals when they started taking off senior players, eventually falling by seven points after the fifth and final period. "Obviously it was pretty tough conditions, there were a few thunderstorms in the morning and I wasn't actually sure we were going to get a game, it was pretty miserable," Albury co-coach Luke Daly suggested. "It was a solid hit-out and given what the conditions threw up, the most pleasing thing was that we were able to get through unscathed." The Tigers started resting senior players during the second quarter and while there were no standouts, Hodgson's form was important after stalwart Dean Polo's retirement. "Brydan played well off a half-back flank, he used the ball well," Daly offered. After leaving the O and M, Hodgson spent a year in Canberra and four in the VFL chasing his AFL dream, but hip and groin issues destroyed his chances of an elite level career. He eventually had hip surgery and had spent the past two years with Spotswood in the Western Region and feels the step away from the higher intensity of training in that time and COVID has him primed to return to his best. "Benny Kelly and Will Haberecht played well in the ruck, Fletcher Carroll did well in the midfield and the Conlan boys (Jacob and Lucas) also impressed," Daly added. Meanwhile, the early favourites to challenge Albury for the premiership posted a seven-goal win. Wangaratta recruit Jackson Clarke was the standout against Goulburn Valley outfit Seymour. "Jackson's a really good runner and gets from contest to contest well," coach Ben Reid confirmed. Youngster Fraser Holland-Dean also kicked a handful of goals. "Fraser played in our thirds last year and with (2017 premiership player) Benny Speight leaving, it leaves a spot there and Fraser didn't do his selection chances any harm," he said. The Pies also got through the match unscathed. And Yarrawonga posted a strong win over Corowa-Rutherglen on Friday night. "We probably had 50 per cent of our full team in, so we gave some of our young kids an opportunity," Corowa-Rutherglen coach Peter German said. Ollie Struve played after kicking three on debut in last year's final round against Wangaratta Rovers, while Matt Bush also tackled the Pigeons. Jake Adkins, who returned to the Pigeons last season from Moonee Valley, starred for the home team with a bag of goals. "Jake kicked six or seven, he's a local 'Yarra' boy who was a talented junior and played some senior footy here at 17-18, he's fairly lightly built," Pigeons' football director Leigh Ramsdale said. The Pigeons will have Victoria's Labour Day long weekend off, but will then host Pascoe Vale and Wodonga in successive weeks. IN OTHER NEWS: Yarrawonga will start its starting away to a new-look and youthful Wodonga Raiders on April 9. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/88f1b45d-15fa-4bd5-b805-878cf7ef23fb.jpg/r0_239_4703_2896_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg