Benambra MP Bill Tilley has called the Victorian government to provide long-overdue funding for critical Country Fire Authority upgrades to North East brigades. Mr Tilley has claimed freedom of information requests revealed the government secretly provided a $58 million advance to help fund the 2016 Metropolitan Fire Brigade's enterprise bargaining agreement, while CFA sheds across the state continued to be overlooked. Among those in the North East is the Wooragee brigade, which has been waiting patiently for an upgraded headquarters to replace the current setup that doesn't even have toilets on site. A CFA spokesperson confirmed Wooragee was No.1 on the priority list for a new shed in District 24 and ninth in the region. "Imagine if just part of that $58 million was spent on the CFA in this electorate," Mr Tilley said. "We know that the Wooragee fire shed has been waiting to be funded for years. "There are two sheds at Wooragee - one dating back to 1927 and another 30-year-old Zincalume construction. IN OTHER NEWS: "The brigade uses a makeshift meeting room in the old shed after previously being forced to have open-air meetings on the driveway. "This is a brigade that recently celebrated 95 years of service to its community." Nearby, Beechworth CFA recently bought an ultralight tanker through support from the community. But Mr Tilley said this required another to defend Beechworth Gorge. Chiltern CFA had also sought funds for a joint home with Ambulance Victoria. "There are CFA brigades and volunteers across the region who are desperate for equipment and are being forced to wait," Mr Tilley said.

