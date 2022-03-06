sport, local-sport,

Murray United's under-18s broke their 2022 duck with a 3-2 win over Moreland Zebras at La Trobe on Sunday. The home side were 3-0 up at half-time thanks to goals from Ruben Shuker (2) and Stavros Andronicos before Moreland rallied in the second period. After three defeats and a draw to start the season, the win could serve to kick-start Murray's campaign. That result followed a battling 1-0 defeat for the under-16s against their Zebras counterparts. The game was settled by a controversial goal following the award of what the hosts believed was a free-kick to them. Murray players streamed upfield in readiness for the set-piece but the referee had actually given the decision Moreland's way and they broke three-on-one to score the winner. "I think the players were outstanding," Murray coach Ed Waslander said. "They were courageous and they didn't stop. When things got tough out there, they lifted to another level. ALSO IN SPORT "In the last 15-20 minutes, even though we were 1-0 down, they were still fighting to get a result. "Defensively, I thought we were great today. "Zebras are a tough team, last year we lost 3-0 to those guys and to just lose 1-0 against a Division 1 team when you've got a large numbers of underage players is a fantastic performance." Murray goalkeeper Ethan Haberfield was outstanding, supported by defenders Ben Irons and Tyler Waslander. It finished 2-2 in the under-14 game, with Angus Morgan and Isreal Monga scoring United's goals.

