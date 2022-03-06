sport, local-sport,

The Border has hosted its most successful boxing event. A monster crowd of almost 1200 watched an extravaganza of amateur bouts on Saturday night. "It's certainly the biggest show we've ever had," delighted joint promoter Lana Melbourne offered. "One of the things that made it so great is we've never had so many locals fighting on the card before. "Each of the gyms brought a number of fighters, whereas normally they might bring two or three, this year it was at least four or five." There's eight gyms in the Albury-Wodonga area which provided competitors for the event. "I think everyone has had a couple of years off to train and they got to hit the gyms over COVID, we had every gym represented," Melbourne added. She joined her father, well known boxing promoter Graeme Melbourne, in coordinating the event at Wodonga Racecourse, which is the fourth time it's been held there following last year's absence, due to COVID. The feature event was an interstate cruiserweight bout between Thurgoona-based David Goodwin and Wahgunyah's Jason 'Spike' O'Rourke. There's an old saying in the sport that different styles make the best fights with the taller Goodwin and stocky O'Rourke producing a ding-dong battle, with the latter winning on points. "It was an incredibly exciting fight to watch, it was unbelievable," Lana Melbourne enthused. "They went the four rounds and it was decided by the judges' scores, although it was a unanimous decision to Jason. "David asked for a re-match in the ring for a later date and Jason agreed, so the pair will fight at our next event on October 1." A venue for that event is yet to be confirmed. "We also did a farewell for George Webb-Rose, who is moving to Sydney to turn professional, he did a four-round exhibition bout with two different fighters, so one fighter did two rounds and then the next one also did two rounds," Lana Melbourne explained. ALSO IN SPORT "George received a standing ovation from the crowd in his last time as an amateur." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/7b755f7d-1c3e-4213-aa66-aacad58b1969.jpg/r270_507_5205_3295_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg