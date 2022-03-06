sport, local-sport,

The Border will host a major MND event on Tuesday. The Pedal Cure 4MND bike ride will arrive in the afternoon, before a function is held at night. All funds raised will go to the FightMND Foundation. Its co-founder Pat Cunningham will speak at the event after losing his wife in 2016. The Foundation says the average life expectancy for someone diagnosed with the disease is 27 months, while more than 2000 Australians have it. The cyclists will arrive from Berrigan as part of a week-long 880km ride. The two previous events have travelled from the home town of the face of MND in Australia - Neale Daniher - to Melbourne. However, this year's it's a Tour de Riverina with a number of Albury-Wodonga cyclists joining in the ride. The event started in Temora on Saturday and will finish in nearby Ariah Park this weekend. Each city or town hosts an event on the night when the cyclists arrive with Albury's Commercial Club to host more than 300 guests. Apart from Pat Cunningham, basketball superstar Lauren Jackson and media personality Jason Richardson will also speak. Jackson was in the news recently, announcing her comeback to the sport with the Albury-Wodonga-based Bandits. IN OTHER NEWS: The night must start strictly by 6.30pm, so officials are asking for the bumper crowd to be seated as close to 15 minutes beforehand, if possible. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/de6e31d2-34a6-4e5e-a523-1902227a1cf1.jpg/r0_63_5347_3084_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg