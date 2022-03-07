sport, australian-rules-football,

Profile recruit Brodie A'Vard won't play for Albury this year in the Ovens and Murray Football League. A'Vard has trained only twice as he battles long-term injuries. "Brodie had a few injuries when he came to the club," Tigers' co-coach Luke Daly revealed. "He needs surgery on his shoulder pretty much straight away and he's also got an Achilles (injury). "He really needs to get those injuries sorted, he wouldn't have played any games this year." Unlike a number of top five contenders, particularly Yarrawonga and Myrtleford, the Tigers had an extremely quiet off-season, snaring only two profile players in ex-Wodonga Raiders' ruck A'Vard and former Werribee defender Brydan Hodgson. However, the Tigers were undefeated in last year's COVID-disrupted season, so they did have some 'wiggle room' over the other contenders. It's hard to miss a player when they never actually get on the field with Albury boasting three ruck options. "Last year we had Benny Kelly and (forward) Jacob Conlan, who shouldered the ruck load and that worked well, but Will Haberecht has put in a big pre-season and has got himself into a (physical) position he's probably never been in," Daly praised. "And Zachy Bye, we were looking at him as our No. 1 ruck last year until he did his knee, he probably won't play our next practice match, but he'll play the last one and providing he gets through that one, he'll look to put his hand up for the first game. IN OTHER NEWS: "We'll look to those three to take the bulk of the load."

