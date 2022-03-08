news, local-news,

SEVENTEEN Border girls have pulled out all stops to show what's possible when we have a level playing field. Courageous acts. Tenacious teamwork. Humour and heart. Last month in Wodonga, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus premiered its innovative show, Girls With Altitude, cleverly combining the cartoons of Australian artist Judy Horacek (Where is the Green Sheep?). From the environment to equality, the acrobats, aged 11 to 18, kept The Cube Wodonga audience on the edge of their seat with fresh perspectives on the future using youthful energy and high-level circus skills. As always, the strong arts contingent on the Border is way out in front in advocating for a fair go for everyone. International Women's Day (IWD) wrapped up yesterday, running with a theme of #BreakTheBias, working together towards a gender equal world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. Having started more than a century ago in 1911, IWD celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality. MORE MATERIAL GIRL: This week former Australian of the Year Grace Tame and former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins - staying true to their pledge to make some noise - issued a fresh call for the federal government to adopt policies to protect women and children from violence, harassment and discrimination. They were joined by a new group - which includes Christine Holgate, Lucy Turnbull, the former Liberal MP Julia Banks, film-maker and Indigenous advocate Larissa Behrendt, youth advocate Yasmin Poole, president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, Michele O'Neil, businesswoman Wendy McCarthy, consent activist Chanel Contos, Paralympic gold medallist Madison de Rozario and The Parenthood's Georgie Dent - to launch a campaign to press for reforms. The group called on the government to implement the central recommendation of the Respect@Work report, imposing a duty on employers to safeguard staff from sexual harassment. They sought 10 days' paid family and domestic violence leave, implementation of the National Plan for First Nations Women and Girls, employment programs for women with disability, stronger child sexual assault laws and effective measures to address the gender pay gap. They also wanted free, accessible and quality early childhood education and care, expansion of paid parental leave and embedding respectful relationships and consent education in schools, universities, workplaces and homes. Frustratingly, the pay gap has barely shifted for decades despite social change and well-meaning governments, with the difference between average weekly full-time earnings of men and women now 22.8 per cent. Research commissioned by Aware Super, one of Australia's largest superannuation funds, found 90 per cent of women believed the gender pay gap was unfair compared with 70 per cent of men. Going by comments on social media alone, this seems like a conservative assessment. Aware chief executive Deanne Stewart said the stark reality remained. "It's a hard truth that in Australia, women are paid nearly $30,000 less than men each year," she said. "It's a hard truth that women retire with around half the superannuation of men." Let's hope the momentum from this year's IWD can be harnessed to gain a fair go for everyone, regardless of their gender. #BreakTheBias Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/61c2e334-4fad-48d5-9bb2-7d7352fffb0c.jpg/r0_346_4658_2978_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg