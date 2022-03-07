news, health,

Family and friends from as far as Sydney and Canberra came to watch Jacob Moore shave off his dreadlocks at Albury's Star Hotel on Saturday. Jacob's Big Shave raised a total of $15,500 - more than three times the target - for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre. Mr Moore, of Thurgoona, shed more than 55 dreadlocks with a combined length of 51 metres. "I was just utterly blown away," he said. "It was a humbling experience to lose all the hair." It had been 10 years since he last sat in a hairdresser's chair. Mr Moore had auctioned off cutting the first dreadlock. "The winning bidder bid $1000 ... which was funny, because only two draws later in the raffle, he won the option to cut one off just for $10," he said. Mr Moore was diagnosed with a tumour in his hip when he was 15-years-old. The fundraiser was dedicated to his late friend Braedon Hensel, who died from cancer in 2014. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/34909205-9e74-46d2-8dd7-58423d088f94.jpeg/r0_46_2998_1740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg