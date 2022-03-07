Jacob Moore's fundraiser for Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre collects $15,500
Family and friends from as far as Sydney and Canberra came to watch Jacob Moore shave off his dreadlocks at Albury's Star Hotel on Saturday.
Jacob's Big Shave raised a total of $15,500 - more than three times the target - for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
Mr Moore, of Thurgoona, shed more than 55 dreadlocks with a combined length of 51 metres.
"I was just utterly blown away," he said. "It was a humbling experience to lose all the hair."
It had been 10 years since he last sat in a hairdresser's chair.
Mr Moore had auctioned off cutting the first dreadlock.
"The winning bidder bid $1000 ... which was funny, because only two draws later in the raffle, he won the option to cut one off just for $10," he said.
The fundraiser was dedicated to his late friend Braedon Hensel, who died from cancer in 2014.
