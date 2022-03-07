life-style,

AUSTRALIAN comedian, author, musician and mental health advocate Nat (of Nat's What I Reckon fame) will mix things up in Albury on Wednesday. Nat's What I Reckon - Uncooked is coming to SS&A Albury as part of Nat's latest national tour. Nat, who has chosen not to disclose his surname, has written two best-selling books, released his own Nat's What I Reckon board game and gained an Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards nomination. He delivered a TEDx Sydney talk, won an award and was nominated for two others for his first book, and hosted ABC music video program Rage. With hilarious commentary consistently clocking up views well into the millions, Nat proved that he was loved for much more than his cooking clips. His audience of more than 2.5 million viewers appreciated his self-deprecating style while never losing his ultimate message of positivity, kindness and inclusivity. IN OTHER NEWS: Growing up in Sydney, Nat has described his childhood as being "difficult" with periods of suffering from both anxiety and depression. He attended the Hillsong Church, where his father was a minister, but left the church while still a teenager to backpack throughout India. Nat is a musician with two Sydney bands, including as a singer and guitarist for Keggerdeth and drummer for the Penalties. Nat's debut live tour On Purpose sold out theatres and comedy festivals nationwide, adding more shows to meet demand along the way. Now Nat will bring his new tour on the road after once again hitting all of the big comedy festivals. Nat's What I Reckon - Uncooked will run in the SS&A Auditorium on Wednesday night. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are still available for the 18-plus event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nxytTGiVvgkfKtUJaBBBHD/ff0fbedf-ba92-4cd1-bca1-96e80db8f3fb.jpg/r16_28_6218_3532_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg