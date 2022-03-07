community, Border Medical Oncology research unit, Albury-Wodonga, Breast cancer trial, giredestrant

A Wodonga woman has stepped forward to support Border researchers trying to improve outcomes for breast cancer patients. Kylie Bannerman is taking part in a five-year international trial through Border Medical Oncology Research Unit involving a new hormonal drug called giredestrant. The unit is one of only three regional Australian centres among 244 active sites worldwide participating in the study, which aims to reduce breast cancer recurrence and produce fewer side effects. Diagnosed in April 2021, Mrs Bannerman underwent surgery, followed by chemotherapy and radiation. Joining the program had been an easy decision for her. "It jumped right out at me and I thought I need to do this," she said. "I need to help others so I felt that it was the best thing to do. "Some of the other side effects from other drugs, I think, can be pretty ordinary, so this was just a no-brainer for me." IN OTHER NEWS: Four other women in the region, like Mrs Bannerman, have said yes to the expanding project. "It's a great opportunity to not only benefit myself but benefit other women going forward with newer and more current medications that can really help us, and suffer fewer side effects," she said. "The previous treatments were quite gruelling, both mentally and physically, and it would be just nice to move on with life and have a good quality of life." Medical oncologist Kerrie Clarke, who has cared for women with breast cancer for more than 25 years, is honoured Border Medical Oncology is involved with such an intensive program. "There are quite strict eligibility criteria for all women involved in these studies," Dr Clarke said. "The selection is very important, patients are required to be medium to high-risk breast cancer patients, have completed surgery, and it's based on their risk factors. "We'll use that data later to compare with other women in similar situations to determine if this new treatment is indeed superior, as we would hope." The accessible treatment close to home means Mrs Bannerman can continue to be with her family during this time and enjoy life as much as possible. "So important to have an immediate support network around you, for your own mental health as well, it's too taxing to have to travel," she said. "It's important to be able to rest and continue to go about your normal day-to-day life with plenty of support around you, and everyone has been great, especially the nurses and doctors." Mrs Bannerman takes a single capsule at roughly the same time each day. "The trial has been fantastic, with little to no side effects, I'm very happy," she said.

