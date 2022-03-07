sport, local-sport, wangaratta cup, abandoned, sean barrett

Wangaratta Turf Club officials are hoping it will be able to reschedule its cup. The club was forced to abandon its premier meeting on Saturday after a morning deluge left the track unsafe for racing. Despite not being able to race, the club still went ahead with a phantom meeting to cater for racegoers who had pre-purchased race day packages. Club chief executive officer Sean Barrett said the club would work closely with Racing Victoria in a bid to find a suitable date to run its premier race. Barrett was in charge of his first cup meeting after quitting his role as general manager of the Ovens and Murray league in February last year. "It was very disappointing to lose the meeting, especially for all the trainers and owners who supported the meeting," Barrett said. "Also for our track staff who did a mountain of work to get the facilities up to the state they were in for our premier meeting. "The biggest positive was that 90 percent of the patrons who pre-purchased packages still supported the meeting and enjoyed a great day out. "Especially considering what we have been through the past couple of years with COVID. "It was still a great day out with some fantastic entertainment and one of the few positives after the washout. "The club is definitely keen to explore running the cup at a later date but we have to work through that process with Racing Victoria and Country Racing Victoria." The heat of the Country Mile Series to be run at Wangaratta has already been rescheduled to Sandown on Wednesday. The track had received almost 40mm of rain on race morning before the meeting was officially called off. "With the forecast of further rain there was no other option other than to call the meeting off," Barrett said. "The worst part of the rain was the timing with most of it falling between 9am to 11.30am. "There was a bit of surface water because not many tracks can cope with absorbing that much water in such a short period of time." ALSO IN SPORT Barrett was grateful for the patrons who still supported the meeting despite knowing there would be no live racing action. "A big thankyou to the people who did support us on the day," he said. "Hopefully they enjoyed the event and we get a replacement date to run the cup."

