A Benalla timber mill charged in relation to a workplace death has had the matter elevated to the next sittings of the County Court at Wangaratta. The Victorian Workcover Authority charged D&R Henderson following the death of 24-year-old worker Rasta Kemp on May 30, 2019. Mr Kemp was pulling timber from belts on a moulding machine and stacking them when he was dragged into the machine after his clothing became entangled. RELATED COVERAGE An application by D&R Henderson's legal representative to have the matter dealt with in the Magistrate's Court was rejected by magistrate David Faram on Monday. "The admitted breach is a significant breach," he said. "This is a a matter which resulted in a tragic workplace death, in my view the obligation owed by the employer company to its employees was significantly different to that owed by the ... effectively the co-defendant. "That responsibility fell directly to D&R Henderson Ltd." Recruitment Select previously pleaded guilty to failing to provide a safe workplace and was fined $50,000 without conviction when that matter was dealt with in June last year. The North-East labour hire company had placed Mr Kemp at the D&R Henderson mill and through its plea admitted it was unaware he had been switched from the cut-to-size section to the dry mill area. IN OTHER NEWS D&R Henderson's defence Robert Taylor unsuccessfully argued that his client's matter, similarly, should be dealt with in the Magistrate's Court. The matter has been adjourned to the County Court sittings at Wangaratta starting July 25.

