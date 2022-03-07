sport, local-sport,

Border star Ebony Hoskin has been called up by the NSW Breakers for the first time. The 18-year-old fast bowler, from Howlong, was named in a 13-player squad for the Women's National Cricket League clash against South Australia Scorpions on Tuesday. ALSO IN SPORT Hoskin, who plays her club cricket for for Campbelltown-Camden, could have won her first cap at Hurstville Oval only for the game to be abandoned due to rain. Hoskin has been training with the Breakers in Sydney for several months and will also represent ACT/NSW Country at next month's Under-19 National Championships. The Breakers sit top of the ladder having won their first three games of the season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/091d81fa-14dd-42af-9ef3-b75def49af9a.png/r38_79_746_479_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg