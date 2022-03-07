sport, local-sport, corow cup, towong cup, nominations

Both Corowa and Towobng will host their cup meetings on Saturday. Corowa has attracted 178 nominations for its seven-race TAB meeting, including 27 in the $37,000 feature. Local trainers Donna Scott, David O'Prey and Garry Worsnop all have entries in the feature mile. Takissacod won the cup last year for Albury trainer Norm Loy. ALSO IN SPORT Towong has a whopping 297 nominations for its seven-race TAB meeting, including 39 in the $30,000 cup. Trainers Andrew Dale, Jodie Bohr and Rob Wellington were all among the entries. Sizzleonthebridge could be back to defend his crown for trainer Rodger Waters. Bayfury (Ron Hockley), Blazing Lace (Andrew Dale), Blinkey O'Reilly (Simone Manne), Classy Nigella (Jodie Bohr), Come On Carl (Dan McCarthy), Cosmic Scoop (Marcus Fahler), Cuffe's Grange (Gerald Egan), Elas Jet (Bryan Maher), Elveena (Ben Brisbourne), Fiorente's Girl (Nick Ryan), Fioroso (Barry Goodwin), Golden Shamrock (Saab Hasan), Gwennybegg (George Boucher), Let's Prosper (Jack Laing), Make Mine Hennessy (Saab Hasan), Messika (David Hill), Midships (David Brideoake), Mischinka (Ben Brisbourne), Muwarrad (Andrew Dale), Namarari (Mont Waters), Okra (Allan Fitzgerald), Poppy Joan (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace), Prince Ziggy (Jamie Edwards), Quarterback Zac (Charlotte Littlefield), Riding High (Henry Dwyer), Ruby Edition (Andrew Dale), Saint Henry (Rob Wellington), Schweinsteiger (Damien Walkley), Secret Way (Peter Smith), Sinamay (Scott McIntosh), Sizzleonthebridge (Rodger Waters), Staredown (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace), Storm's Colours (Anthony Chibnall), Strategic Phil (David Brideoake), The Moors (Peter Haythorpe), Trumps In (Russell Green), Valoyd (Gerald Egan), Wailua (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace), Written Advice (John and Chris Ledger). Barman Al (Daryl Archard), Chapel Lane (Darryl Karp), Come On Carl (Dan McCarthy), Cooee March (Russell Hogan), Decker (Phil Sweeney), Elveena (Ben Brisbourne), Fiorente's Girl (Nick Ryan), Hemmerle (Danielle Seib), Kamo (Kane Harris), Lucky Rockstar (Mark Thomas), Meg (Matthew Dale), Midships (David Brideoake), Mischinka (Ben Brisbourne), Mulofdubai (Donna Scott), Muswellbrook (Ben and JD Hayes), Okra (Allan Fitzgerald), Red Robin (Linc Sullivan), Roland Garros (Adrian Corboy), Roman (Barbara Joseph, Paul and Matt Jones), Sharlie (Donna Scott), Sinamay (Scott McIntosh), Strategic Phil (David Brideoake), Temoin Chaud (Nick Olive), This Skilled Cat (David O'Prey), Tough James (Garry Worsnop), Unanchored (Matt Ivill), Zakeriz (Chris Hardy).

