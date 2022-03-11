news, property,

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 5 Feel the hassle of daily life disappear as you turn into the driveway of 25 Lauren Court in Table Top. The luxurious home is set amongst an established, landscaped garden on a five-acre parcel of land. The home blends seamlessly with its surrounds and has been cleverly positioned to maximise light and shade. This 36-square-metre home boasts an enviable floor plan with four separate living areas, a main suite that must be seen to be believed and three additional oversized bedrooms. "The living space is so expansive yet it has been so well designed it still feels homely. Except perhaps for the master suite - that feels like the Presidential suite at Crown Towers," PJ Murphy Real Estate selling agent James Seymour said. The open-plan kitchen is spacious and features black stone bench tops and stainless steel appliances. Unique features include a built-in sound system, Home-smart wiring system and a brilliant space that can be used as a yoga studio, home theatre or games room. Comfort is assured throughout the home with ducted air conditioning, in-floor heating and a huge wood fire. There are multiple outdoor living zones including an open sun deck, covered patio and snug fire pit area. "With the beautiful natural light, and the lush greenery surrounding the home, you really feel like all the busyness and hassles of the outside world wash away," James said. The property is located in Table Top's "dress circle" a mere 15 minutes from Albury's central business district and only 10 minutes from schools and supermarkets. "With the ease of access to Albury or the 10 minute duck to the shops in Jindera or Lavington, this five acres with its amazing high-end home and shedding is the quintessential lifestyle property," James said. "This is lifestyle living at its best. It's the hidden gem of Table Top's dress circle neighbourhood." The property will appeal to anyone searching for more space and luxury. "I can just imagine dinner parties in the formal lounge, drinks on the deck watching the sky change colour over the mountains, while the kids play in the gardens, or ride around the paddocks, demanding nothing of their parents for hours and hours," James said. Features of the property include town water connection, a 46,000-litre capacity in water tanks, a dam, a five-bay garage with workshop, a dog yard and the paddocks are fully fenced ready for stock. Be self sustainable with the fruit trees and a veggie garden giving you the opportunity to grow your own food. "This could just be the lifestyle property you have been waiting for," James said.

