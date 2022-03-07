news, local-news,

The leader of the Border's COVID-19 response has confirmed a major drop in demand for rapid antigen tests. Albury Wodonga Health public health unit director Lucie Shanahan said the service was still being notified of between 120 and 150 positive cases of COVID-19 each day, but RATs have been more readily available than in January where some Border pharmacies had waited three weeks to secure them. The service's drive-through testing clinic at Gateway Lakes stopped PCR testing in January after two months in operation and began to offer free RATs. "We know that more people are using the rapid antigen tests, which is brilliant because that's the purpose, but we have seen the demand drop off because now people have been able to get access to them," Ms Shanahan said. "We're still having 100 or more people a day coming through and getting rapid antigen tests and between 60 and 80 people a day for PCR tests, just in Wodonga." Ms Shanahan said about three-quarters of positive cases managed by AWH were being reported through rapid antigen tests.

