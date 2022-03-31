sport, australian-rules-football, tallangatta league, season preview

CHILTERN Coach: Luke Brookes Last year: 9-2 Gains: Scott Meyer (Wodonga Raiders), Mitch Anderson (Albury), Troy Marx, Dylan Van Klaveren, Will Shannon, Ivan Rogers (Wodonga), Ben Jones, Jack Gray (Wodonga Raiders), Jake Cooper (Jindera) Robert and Steve Phibbs, Jay Dale (Cudgewa), Blake Hardy (North Albury), Josh Marx (Whorouly) Losses: None Prospects: Chiltern is yet to win a flag in the Tallangatta league since crossing to the competition in 2003. However coach Luke Brookes has the desire and the list at his disposal to create history for the Swans. Under Brookes, the Swans have only lost a handful of matches since 2019 and will boast arguably their strongest list yet after enjoying another productive off-season and adding a lot more depth compared to previous seasons. The addition of Scott Meyer was one of the biggest signings of the summer. Although getting into the twilight of his career, Meyer has played at a much higher standard throughout his stellar career and should simply dominate at the lower standard. While most clubs struggle for quality big men, the Swans have an imposing trio in Meyer, Kyle Magee and Nick Bracher who are set to provide height and flexibility. After three frustrating years the Swans are primed for a shot at glory and their hunger for success will take a power of stopping in September. Coaches comments: It's a tight competition with at least seven sides having legitimate finals aspirations. Like most clubs, we will strive to make finals and reassess but are hungry for success. Prediction: Premiers YACKANDANDAH Coach: Darren Holmes Last year: 10-1 Gains: Angus Lingham (Corowa-Rutherglen), James O'Connell (Thurgoona), Brock Knights (Holbrook), Lachie McIntosh (North Albury) Losses: Will Donaghey, John Walker Prospects: Last season's surprise packets after climbing from eighth the previous year to claim the minor premiership. Coach Darren Holmes was able to land his fair share of handy recruits last year including Ben McIntosh, Nick Houston, David Price, Johann Jarratt and Josh Garland. The Roos thrived under Holmes to claim some big scalps with their only loss against league heavyweight Kiewa-Sandy Creek in round seven. Garland, McIntosh and Bryce Rafferty led the Roos revival after not contesting finals since 2011. They will boast a stronger list this season after the arrival of Angus Lingham, James O'Connell, Lachie McIntosh and Brock Knights over the summer while keeping departures to a minimum. Lingham, O'Connell and Knights will add some experience to one of the youngest lists in the competition with Lingham a key defender who will provide Jay Hillary with some support in curbing the opposition's tall marking targets. The biggest knock on the Roos could be their recent lack of finals experience and whether they can handle the heat when the blowtorch is applied in September. Coaches comments: I'm confident that if we work hard and stay together as a group that we can push deep into September - but plenty of coaches have said that and gone arse-up. Prediction: Third KIEWA-SANDY CREEK Coach: Jack Neil Last year: 9-2 Gains: Connor Newnham (Wodonga Raiders), Caleb and Zac Simmonds (Culcairn), Dale Martin (Albury), Buckley Wilson (Wodonga Raiders), Jake Murphy (Wodonga) Losses: Chris Lewis (Caulfield), Alex McDonald (university) Prospects: Traditional league heavyweight who is set to start a new era under Jack Neil after Adam Mudra stepped down after five years at the helm. The Hawks won their most recent flag in 2018 and once again are a legitimate threat to add another premiership cup to their already burgeoning trophy cabinet. They arguably snared the biggest signing of the off-season with Connor Newnham crossing from Wodonga Raiders. Newnham was one of the most promising key forwards in the O&M and should prove a nightmare for opposition defences to try and combat. Alongside Nick Beattie and Mitch Paton the Hawks have three of the most damaging tall marking targets in the competition with small forwards Ryan Wallace and Jason Bartel dangerous at ground level. Dillon Blaszczyk and Jack Haughen also proved handy pick-ups last year and were able to inject some additional leg speed. Only fools ever question the Hawks' flag credentials and once again they are a legitimate premiership contender. Coaches comments: On paper there are probably seven sides who could play finals with the right amount of luck. We are in a fortunate position where we have plenty of depth with 30 players more than capable of playing seniors. The aim is to finish top-three. Prediction: Runner-up BARNAWARTHA Coach: Kade Butters Last year: 9-2 Gains: Tom and Ben Gardner, Ben McPherson, Lachie Walker, Lachie Lowe, Tom Baker, Tom and Billy Haynes, Caleb Loorham, Aaron Green (Wodonga), Jack Baker (North Albury), Tom Newnham, Jordy Taylor (Brisbane), Seamus Quinn (Henty) Losses: Peter Cook, Jordy Hansted (Brock-Burrum), Daryl Webb (retired) Prospects: The Tigers remained a dangerous proposition last year and coach Kade Butters has injected a lot more youth over the off-season. While the recruits may not be as high-profile as some rival clubs, the Tigers will boast a lot more depth. In a further bonus, ruckman Adam Elias returns from a knee injury and has added considerable size to his already imposing frame after spending plenty of his spare time on the sidelines pumping iron at Anytime Fitness North Albury. Butters' biggest concern could be finding a reliable key forward to replace Peter Cook. While it could be argued that Cook has struggled for form and fitness since half-way through the 2019 season, the former coach still had opposition defences nervous when available. Josh Spence, Mitch Exton and Josh Star are dangerous forwards but the Tigers appear to lack a spearhead that could prove the difference in big matches. Butters has the nucleus of a premiership winning side at his disposal but the Tigers' fortunes could rely on how big of impact the recruits can have. Coaches comments: With the list we have got and our form over the past few years, a top-three finish is a realistic goal. If we can jell as a side we can be a finals force for a sustained period. Prediction: Fourth MITTA UNITED Coach: Luke Hodgkin Last year: 4-7 Gains: Joe Bolton (Bullioh), Tyson Ellis, Joe Swinnerton (KSC), Elliott Bongetti, David Myer, Kai Han (Corryong), Ben Jackson (Port Douglas), Jack Coysh (Thurgoona) Losses: Jackson Heagney-Steart, Drew Cameron (knee), Craig Lieschke (Cudgewa), Josh Lieschke (retired), Jeff Cox (retired) Prospects: The Mountain Men struggled with key injuries last season which sorely exposed their lack of depth. New coach Luke Hogkin has been able to land his fair share of recruits with Joe Bolton and Ben Jackson adding to the midfield depth. Hodgkin leads by example but the Blues need further recruits if they are to make any significant inroads and start climbing the ladder. Coaches comments: Our first goal will be to improve and win more matches than we did last year. It's all about being competitive and taking pride in the jumper. Prediction: 10th BEECHWORTH Coaches: Tom Cartledge and Brayden Carey Last year: 1-10 Gains: Tom Cartledge (season off), Brayden, Dayne and Tyson Carey, Ryan Mee (Cudgewa), Mitch Anderson, Brent Ryan (Panton Hill), Lachlan Armstrong (Rosebud), Josh Holding (CDHBU), Edward Cartledge (Wangaratta), Dom Smith (CSU Bushpigs), Liam Stephens, Tom Webb, Harry Taylor (Myrtleford), Frazer Wells (Parkside) Losses: None Prospects: The Bushrangers narrowly avoided finishing on the bottom last season but loom as one of the biggest improvers in the competition. The appointment of Tom Cartledge and Brayden Carey as co-coaches has sparked a recruiting frenzy with the club set to boast its strongest list since 2010. Cartledge adds significant midfield grunt and will lead by example. Mitch Anderson, Brent Ryan and Lachlan Armstrong have played at a much higher level and will bolster the Bushrangers' key position stocks which have been their Achilles heel over the last decade. While a finals berth still appears a long-shot it would be a major surprise if the Bushrangers didn't make significant inroads up the ladder and claim a big scalp or two. Coaches comments: It's been a promising off-season recruiting-wise but we understand where we are coming from. Externally nobody rates us but internally we believe we can push for a finals berth. Prediction: Sixth DEDERANG-MT BEAUTY Co-coaches: Damien Jones, Elliott Powell Last year: 5-6 Gains: Jordan Harrington, Blake Jones (Lockhart), Joel Heiner, Connor Brodie (Wodonga), Josh Maher (retirement), Jarrod Arden (Wodonga Raiders) Losses: Clay Dylan (Bright) Prospects: It has been almost a decade since the Bombers last played finals. They proved competitive against some of the league heavyweights last season and were arguably unlucky not to claim the prized scalps of Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Tallangatta. The Bombers will boast an even stronger list this season after landing several prized recruits. The prospect of Jordan Harrington lining up in the centre square alongside Elliott Powell is a mouth-watering proposition for Bomber fans and a daunting prospect for rival coaches. However, the microscope will fall on the Bombers' attack after they heavily relied on Nick Hynes last season to kick a winning score. The saviour could be the arrival of Josh Maher if he can recapture anywhere near his best form after a year off. The Bombers are definite improvers who are firmly in the finals mix if they can have a relatively good run with injury but lack the depth of the other genuine flag contenders.. Coaches comments: Yes, I think we have improved but I'm under no illusion that so have most other sides in the competition. We are fully aware that we will have to consistently produce our best football to make finals. But our goal is to make finals and in my opinion Chiltern and Yackandandah loom as the two sides to beat. Prediction: Fifth WODONGA SAINTS Coach: Zack Pleming Last year: 0-11 Gains: Riley and Matt Keating (Jindera), Lachlan Andriske (Wod. Raiders), Shaun Spooner (Wodonga), Carl Farquharson (Mildura), Harry Dowling, Zach Cooper (Army), Brayden Harrison, Nathan Snook (Lockhart) Losses: Nic Wood (retired), Josh Fagan, Blake St John (injured) Prospects: The Saints have been able to add a lot more depth to their list compared to previous season which is a promising sign for the league whipping boys. Expect the Saints to be a lot more competitive than recent seasons and pinch at least a couple of wins. Coaches comments: We are going to stick with our youth policy and aim to be as competitive as possible. Internally, we know where we are at and just want to improve. Prediction: 11th THURGOONA Coach: Dan Cleary Last year: 5-6 Gains: Harry Tooney (North Albury), Ben Hunt (RWW), Wiley Harrington, Jack Muldoon (Lockhart), Connor Meredith (Lavington), Harry Nunn (Tumbarumba), Lincoln Hardy (Albury thirds) Losses: Brett Doswell (retired), Michael Rampal (Holbrook), Rory Muggivan (Osborne), James O'Connell (Yackandandah) Prospects: After winning three of the past four flags, the Bulldogs' golden era finally came to a close last season. Although the league heavyweight remained competitive, it simply lacked enough A-grade talent to challenge the genuine finals contenders. The loss of Rampal is a stinging blow after he captured his first Barton medal. Coach Dan Cleary has been able to attract his fair share of recruits but by his own admission it will be another season spent rebuilding at the kennel. Coaches comments: Obviously we have lost a lot of experienced players over the off-season. This season will be about rebuilding and giving the younger players opportunities to develop. Prediction: Eighth RUTHERGLEN Coach: Steve Owen Last year: 5-6 Gains: Daniel Bell (The Basin), James Sammon (Nth Albury), Jason Davey (Federals), Joel Barclay (Wahgunyah) Losses: Brendan Morris (Coreen), Jack Andison (Berrigan), Josh Quick, Rhys Renshaw (retired) Prospects: The Cats were a lot more competitive last season, highlighted by an upset victory over Tallangatta. The recruits will help offset the losses and the Cats also boast a handful of promising juniors coming through the ranks. Their development will be crucial to them remaining a competitive force. Prediction: Ninth TALLANGATTA Coach: Tim Kennedy Last year: 7-4 Gains: Mitchell McLean, Ned Quinn, Sean Barran Losses: Ben Hollands, Sam Maher (retired) Prospects: The Hoppers started the season last year as flag favourites but failed to live up to the hype. Newly appointed coach Tim Kennedy will need to find another reliable avenue to goal to remain a finals force with the Hoppers heavily relying on Kaine Parsons to kick a winning score. After attracting minimal recruits, the Hoppers look destined to be on the slide Prediction: Seventh WAHGUNYAH Coach: Rod Garthwaite Last year: 2-9 Prospects: The Lions have endured a tumultuous off-season after being hit by a mass player exodus over the summer. This season is simply about survival and fingers crossed they can scrape together enough numbers. Prediction: Last

