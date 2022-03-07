news, court-and-crime,

A Corowa woman bashed in front of her young children on Sunday night was attacked after asking her drunken partner to hand back her car keys. Daryl John Kelly launched his assault not long before midnight after the victim pleaded: "I'm the mother of your kids, I need my car." They argued then Kelly lunged himself towards her and landed a heavy punch to the left side of her face, the force of the impact throwing her to the floor. IN OTHER NEWS: Minutes later, Kelly - the father of her youngest child, an eight-month-old baby - repeatedly punched her to the face. That came just after he grabbed her by the head and shoved her face into the hallway wall inside her Edward Street home. She bled profusely and suffered numerous injuries, including a suspected broken jaw. The attack happened right in front of the victim's two older children, aged 10 and 8, at the tail-end of a party, Albury Local Court heard on Monday, during which he repeatedly taunted her with comments such as: "What the f--- do you want?" MORE COURT STORIES Kelly, a 47-year-old truck driver from Cobram who works near Wangaratta, pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault. He will be sentenced on April 27. The attack over which the charges were laid was considered so serious by magistrate Sally McLaughlin that she made clear he would not be granted bail if the only address he could provide was in Corowa. Ms McLaughlin said Corowa was too small a community to allow Kelly to return. The case was briefly adjourned for defence lawyer Piers Blomfield to take instructions from his client - who appeared via a video link to the Albury police station cells - on whether he could find another address away from the town. When Mr Blomfield returned, he informed Ms McLaughlin that Kelly's adult daughter was willing to have him live with her at her East Albury home. Even then, Ms McLaughlin was not convinced, relaying her concerns about the daughter being exposed to Kelly's potential violence should be begin drinking alcohol. Mr Blomfield said he had also spoken to the daughter's partner - who also lived at the address - and that he, too, was willing to have Kelly stay. With that, Ms McLaughlin granted bail to Kelly, with strict conditions including that he not drink alcohol.

