Provincial finals start this weekend so we thought we'd get to know the six premiership contenders a little bit better. Today it's the turn of ALBURY and we put the vital questions to co-coach JERIM HAYES ahead of their semi-final at home to Tallangatta on Saturday. Q. Most naturally gifted player? A. Kade Brown. One of those blokes who could not play for a few weeks but then turn up, smack the ball around everywhere and roll in off three steps and spin them past the bat. He's a high-quality footballer as well and I'm sure if he picked up a tennis racket, he'd probably beat half the team as well. Q. Hardest worker? A. Shan Bhaiya. He comes off dripping with sweat at the end of every session. It doesn't matter what the temperature is, Shan powers into the nets. He definitely leads the way in that department. Q. The joker? A. Daniel Cassidy. Sometimes we laugh at him, sometimes we laugh with him. He's very good at taking the mickey out of himself and makes jokes at his own expense. Q. Most gear? A. Ross Dixon has a huge cricket bag with everything in it; two or three bats, several sets of pads, about six pairs of gloves, he's got the lot. He is a cricket nut of the highest order. Q. Most improved? A. Corey McCarthy, with the ball. He came in as the talented kid from Holbrook, having won Cricketer of the Year out there, so he could clearly play, but his improvement from round one to now, in terms of consistency, reliability and accuracy, has been noticeable. Q. Biggest moaner? A. 'Cass' gets quite grumpy. If it's above 35 degrees, don't talk to him because he gets angry. He does it in a funny kind of way but the boys needle him all the time. Q. Batters and bowler for a Super Over? A. Not the six blokes that batted against Tallangatta earlier this season because they didn't get the job done for us! That was a real pressure situation and it's surprising how few runs both teams scored. Naturally, you'd say the likes of Alex Popko, Kade Brown, Nat Sariman and Dom Stockdale but I'm going to stick with no-one after what happened that day. Q. Most likely to keep his own press cuttings? A. That's easy. Ross Dixon will have them saved to show Mum and Dad back home. I wouldn't be surprised if there was a little shrine in his house with all his trophies, newspaper articles and MCC blazers hanging up which he looked at every night. ALSO IN SPORT PROVINCIAL SEMI-FINALS Saturday, 11:30am North Albury v St Patrick's (Bunton Park) Albury v Tallangatta (Billson Park) Wodonga v Lavington (Les Cheesley Oval)

