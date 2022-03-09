community,

We are all aware that breathing is essential to the wellbeing of all animals, and changes or injury to any part of the respiratory tract may be acutely and unexpectedly fatal. Breathing patterns in our pets will change based on factors such as activity level, ambient temperature, the presence of irritants or toxins in the air, illness and emotions such as excitement, fear or anxiety. Dogs and cats at rest have a normal respiration rate of 10 to 35 breaths per minute. To check your dog or cat's respiration rate, count their chest movements (in and out counts as one) for 15 seconds and multiply by four to get the total number of breaths per minute. Practising at home, when you and your pet are both relaxed, will allow you to promptly recognise when something is wrong. If a respiration rate is persistently high and cannot be attributed to the environmental factors listed above, it may signal a health problem such as anaemia, congestive heart failure or various respiratory disorders. Shallow or slow breathing is also a concern. An animal with a very low respiratory rate may be in shock. Other signs of respiratory problems are noisy breathing, difficulty breathing in or out, a blue tinge to the tongue, deep, forceful breathing, or coughing, especially a dry cough or one that brings up mucus. Needless to say, any change in your pet's breathing may well be an emergency and warrants a trip to the veterinarian. What can you do if you suspect a change in your pet's breathing pattern? Contact a vet immediately for advice, allow your pet to rest to reduce the body's need for oxygen, gentle and slow handling avoids undue distress, provide shade or remove the animal from potential irritants, ensure your pet's airway is clear by gently extending out their neck while laying them on their stomach with their head between their front paws, close observation and monitoring of both the respiratory rate and effort of breathing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/9723db45-537e-40ce-b958-f3356027fb18.jpg/r0_82_6016_3481_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg