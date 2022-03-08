sport, local-sport,

Wodonga golfer Zach Murray has made history, posting a record-breaking score. The 24-year-old shot the the lowest ever score on the Border and North East, breaking the sport's magic number with a stunning 14-under par 58 at his home club on Monday. Murray fired two eagles and 10 birdies to win the day's competition with 41 stableford points off a plus nine handicap. "It sounds weird, but it's not the best I've ever hit them, I played well, I've been putting really well and chipped them close and did it basically every hole," he suggested. Murray started and finished his round with eagles. "I started on the 10th, which I never normally do, and hit a driver, eight-iron and a 30-foot putt and then the ninth hole is a shorter par-four (220m) due to the development on Parkers Road and hit a four-iron to 15-foot and holed the putt," he revealed. Although the score's unlikely to be matched on the par-72 course, it's not an official course record as it wasn't off the back markers' tees. A 59 in golf is the sport's equivalent of the once unreachable four-minute mile in athletics. Only 12 sub-60 rounds have been recorded on the USPGA Tour, the world's best, with Al Geiberger breaking the milestone in 1977. US Open winner (2003) Jim Furyk boasts the only 58 on the tour, which was a 12-under round. IN OTHER NEWS: Murray will now contest next week's NSW Open at Sydney's Concord Golf Club and then tackle the Qatar Masters.

