Those heading out for the Victorian Labour Day long weekend have been warned to protect themselves against mosquitoes as Japanese encephalitis virus cases emerge across the Murray region. Albury Wodonga Health Local Public Health Unit executive director Lucie Shanahan said everyone should take extra care, especially campers. "If you're out and about in the bush or ... undertaking any outdoor activity, I strongly encourage people to wear long sleeves, long pants and loose-fitting clothing, so that it minimises the risk of a mosquito bite," she said. The urgent advice comes as a man in his 60s from northern Victoria became the first person in Australia to die during the latest outbreak. The Victorian health department announced the death on Tuesday evening. An autopsy had been done after the victim died on February 28. Affected centres along the Murray River include Wangaratta, Echuca, Cohuna, Kerang, and Mildura. Six cases of the virus have been confirmed in Victoria and NSW. Health authorities expect more confirmed cases this week. IN OTHER NEWS: Albury Wodonga Health is working with the Victorian Department of Health and Murrumbidgee Local Health District to understand the prevalence of cases. "We do know that the Murray River LGAs are the most affected areas at the moment," Ms Shanahan said. "Whilst six is a small number, it is more than we typically see." Ms Shanahan said the majority of people who were infected would not be aware they had contracted the virus. She said public vigilance was key, as the virus was not common in the region. "Because of the weather patterns that we've had recently, we do have a lot of water lying around," she said. "Stagnant water is a good breeding ground for mosquitoes." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

