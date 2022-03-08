sport, local-sport,

Cobram Roar could be about to spring a few surprises this season. That's according to new coach Vince Iannucci, who's quietly assembled a squad capable of bringing the good times back to AWFA's most westerly outpost. Cobram's backline has been bolstered by the arrival of English centre-half Jack Smith and the club's goalkeeping vacancy has been filled by former Roar junior and AWFA representative Tarkyn Hyde. Full-back Ben Zito has returned to the club after a spell in Queensland, while 16-year-old Thomas Corso looks set for a breakout year at senior level. Iannucci's predecessor, Bill Puckett, will play again this season and Spiro Vourgaslis has also committed himself to a squad which has both quality and quantity. "I've got an idea (of how we might get on this year) but I'm not going to say much," a coy Iannucci said. "I don't want to shoot my mouth off too early but I think we'll be extremely competitive, put it that way. "We want to play a particular way. ALSO IN SPORT "I didn't see a great deal of games last year but I know there was a lot of long-ball stuff and we've tried to get away from that. "We have definitely shored it up at the back, so we're not going to be as leaky as last year. "That was one of the big things I wanted to work on and we have improved. "When the likes of Spiro and Bill come into the side, that little bit of polish up front will help us moving forward." Vourgaslis is unavailable for Sunday's season-opener at home to Myrtleford, while Puckett is nursing a groin injury. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/582653de-b06c-4e90-925a-d9f252552b4e.jpg/r0_266_4450_2780_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg