DEMAND for COVID rapid antigen tests has plunged, from more than 2000 a day to 60 to 100, at Albury Wodonga Health's Gateway Island drive-through clinic. The dive has contributed to the site being permanently shut from 3pm this Wednesday, with testing kits to now flow from Albury Wodonga Health's Smythe Street site in the former Wodonga fire station. Public health executive director Lucie Shanahan said there had been a huge fall in demand for RATs and PCR testing at the island site, given the easing of the Omicron outbreak and wider availability of swab kits. "When we first commenced rapid antigen test distribution in about mid-January we were handing out over 2000 tests a day, there was quite a significant demand for tests which is not surprising because I'm sure everyone can remember how challenging it was to access tests," Ms Shanahan said. IN OTHER NEWS: "At the moment we've got about 60 to 100 people on any given day coming through the rapid antigen test site (collecting five RAT boxes)." "Our PCR testing numbers have also reduced. "At our peak we were doing hundreds of PCR tests a day, at the moment now a high peak day for us would be 120 people through...in recent days it's been between 40 and 60 people coming through each day seeking a PCR test." The closure of the lakeside clinic, which opened in November last year, also comes as the area prepares to host the Red Hot Summer Tour music concert on March 26. It also normally hosts the Chryslers on the Murray car show this month, however it was cancelled in December because of COVID concerns. Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton welcomed the return of the council-owned land to its regular use as a host to entertainment. "It will be just fantastic to have that site back," Cr Poulton said. "Albury Wodonga Health haven't had it any longer than they needed and looking at their falls in testing numbers and distribution of rapid antigen tests it looks like the old fire station will be plenty for their needs." Ms Shanahan noted there were still 100 cases of COVID being diagnosed in the Border area each day. "We do know that not everyone is reporting their rapid antigen tests, so 100 new cases each day could be considered a bit of a conservative number as to the true prevalence of the virus still circulating within the community," she said. Despite numbers also falling at the health service's Wodonga vaccination hub in High Street, there are no plans to alter opening hours at the old supermarket. Patients can walk-in for inoculations and the Novavax vaccine is now available, although only on Tuesdays due to its limited supply and the need to minimise wastage. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

