sport, australian-rules-football, jared brennan, wodonga raiders, dion munkara

FORMER AFL player Jared Brennan is set to extend his decorated career with Wodonga Raiders. He recently signed with the Raiders alongside exciting small forward Dion Munkara. The pair are not expected to play a full season at Birallee Park. The Raiders were able to lure Brennan to Birallee Park through his connection with assistant coach Joel Price. Brennan, 37, spent two seasons at Henty in 2018-19 when Price was coach of the Swampies. Despite only playing 10-matches, Brennan won the Swampies' best and fairest in 2019 and dominated at the lower standard of the Hume league. He most recently played a handful of matches with Violet Town who Price coached last year. Coach Marc Almond said Brennan's experience would prove invaluable with the Raiders set to field one of the youngest sides in the competition. "We fully realise Jared is past his prime and don't expect him to dominate," Almond said. "But we feel he still has a lot to offer, especially his knowledge and experience and having a young group. "Also who knows what impact COVID is going to have this year and the more depth you have is going to be an advantage. "Obviously Pricey (Joel) has got a really good relationship with Jared and that was the connection. "It still remains up in the air how many matches Jared will play. "We are committed to promoting the kids this season but are still mindful that you need some experienced heads around them." ALSO IN SPORT Almond was hoping Munkara could play a large chunk of the season. "How many matches Dion plays is still undecided," he said. "We would love to have him in the side as often as possible because he is a top quality player. "Dion has the ability to play midfield or forward and his kicking skills are elite and he is a classy finisher that can hurt the opposition." Brennan and Munkara have close ties to Will Farrer who signed with the Raiders last month. Raiders play Mulwala in a practice match on Friday night at Wahgunyah. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/e1b54c0c-2782-4e9e-b1d8-cfc394edbd50.jpg/r0_41_2048_1198_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg