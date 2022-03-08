sport, australian-rules-football,

Billabong Crows have added significant experience to their list ahead of the new Hume league season. They've solved their ruck dilemma by landing Tom Hardy from Dookie United, while brothers Nathan Cook and Damian Cook are also on board for the 2022 campaign. Logan Kerr has returned to the Crows, who will also look to former Rennie utility Khris Willett for leadership in the big moments. "It's a great result," football manager Josh Kleine said. "We've not only targeted and filled a couple of specific areas, positionally, but we've brought in players with good experience from successful teams, premiership-winning players and they'll provide a lot of leadership to what was a very young list last year and help nurture our young blokes coming through. "Tom Hardy will play in the ruck and he can also play key forward so he'll be an important cog in there. "We identified we needed a ruckman and that's an important get for us. "Logan Kerr is a local who moved down to Melbourne for university. "We had him for a few games on a uni permit last year but he's back permanently so that's an important role, he'll play through the midfield and he's a very good return. "Nathan Cook is returning to the club after a year at Lavington and he'll play centre half-forward. ALSO IN SPORT: "He played with us in 2019, when we made finals, and was an important part of our team at centre half-forward. "His brother's come along as well, Damian Cook, who played a couple of hundred games at Mulwala in the Murray league and he'll be a really important weapon for us across half-back. "His ball use and decision-making is exceptional and he'll be a really important pick-up for us. "Khris Willett, from Rennie, can play across half-back, half-forward and on the wing. "He's an experienced footballer who played in a number of premierships at Rennie and he's got a really good head on his shoulders so that's a great acquisition." Josh Evans is the only departure, having returned to his home club of Numurkah, and the Crows are quietly confident of climbing the ladder after winning only two games in 2021. "We love Josh, he's a great footballer but he was just finding, at his age, that he wanted to play closer to home," Kleine said. "He had about a two-hour travel to get to us so we totally understand his decision. "The rest of the list is pretty well retained and we believe we're a stronger team than what we showed last year. "With a bit of experience added to that group, I think we can have an exciting year. "I don't think anyone at the club wants to put a ceiling on what we can achieve, we'll just go about our business and we're happy to fly under the radar."

