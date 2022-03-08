sport, local-sport,

Lismore Little Athletics Club's president has delivered an emotional thank you to a Border equivalent. Lavington-Jindera Little Athletics Club will host a fundraiser for the flood-ravaged northern NSW town's club on Friday afternoon. "This has gone beyond devastation, it's pure destruction," Paul Moretti offered. "Apparently out of a 1000 homes checked, 900 have been condemned." Lismore, which has a population only a little smaller than Albury at 45,000, has 70 club members and a number of their families have lost everything. "Sorry, I'm getting emotional, the athletics community is a tight one and it's great to see that people care," Moretti revealed. "People are willing to sacrifice where it's needed and we have gone through hell, literally hell." Despite the heartbreaking circumstances, a number of Lismore's youngsters are set to contest the NSW Track and Field Championships in Sydney on March 19-20 as the club tries to 'normalise' life for the children. Lismore Little A's has lost everything and there's every chance the clubhouse will have to be destroyed. "We've heard that 12 families have lost everything, Wendy Reid (our vice-president) has been speaking with their president and he suggested we push towards raising money for fuel, new training gear, spikes, those sort of things," Lavington-Jindera president Ryan McCullough explained. ALSO IN SPORT Lavington-Jindera will host a BBQ at the Les O'Brien Athletics Precinct from 5pm on Friday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/d5d7d3d9-cc08-475a-960f-ca3cb3b7647e.jpg/r0_405_5130_3303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg