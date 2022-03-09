news, local-news,

A man who repeatedly assaulted his partner in her Lavington unit for several days was affected by methamphetamine during a final vicious attack that knocked her out. She eventually woke to the sight of Kyle Meadway standing close by then leaving for the kitchen, from where he grabbed an orange-handled knife. "I'll f---ing stab you," he said on his return, while pointing the knife at the 25-year-old woman. IN OTHER NEWS: Meadway was on parole for other offending when that incident happened on the morning on August 27. The 31-year-old appeared before magistrate Sally McLaughlin in Albury Local Court this week, via a video to Junee jail. Meadway, who Ms McLaughlin said she clearly remembered sentencing on other offences just last month, pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidation. MORE COURT STORIES These were due to proceed to a hearing on May 19 until he changed his pleas, through defence lawyer Henry Robinson. Mr Robinson said Meadway was "going through a relapse" in his addiction to methamphetamine. He said his client had become institutionalised, such was the regularity of his offending. Ms McLaughlin said Meadway's offending was very serious, given the victim lost consciousness, and was aggravated by his threat with the knife. But she said she could not impose the most appropriate sentence because of section 58 of the NSW Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act, which set down restrictions on consecutive sentences imposed by the Local Court. Meadway was handed a term of one year and seven months with a non-parole period of 13 months, making him eligible for release on December 14. Police told the court how, over four days from August 24, Meadway attended the victim's Strang Place unit and repeatedly punched his partner of seven months. This left her covered in bruises and lacerations.

