THE Highline Mountain Bike Festival will return to the Victorian High Country this month in a longer format. The four-day event on private property near Mansfield will run from Thursday, March 24, to Sunday, March 27. The flagship slopestyle competition - an invitational event with the best 16 riders - runs on the Saturday afternoon. IN OTHER NEWS: Event director Shannon Rademaker said he had been blown away by the response. "We have had interest from riders in New Zealand, Canada, the US and Europe, wanting to compete in the slopestyle competition," he said. The slopestyle competition is a Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour Silver Level event, which will be broadcast globally.

