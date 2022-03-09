sport, local-sport,

Spencer posted a narrow win over Bulle in section one Tuesday ladies action. Helen Curtis took all three sets, while Dee Gordon also contributed in the two sets to one, 23 to 20-game win. Elsewhere, Wurtz toppled Davidson, with Melissa Rhodes and Maxine Quinlivan shining in the 5-1, 37-23 victory. In Section 2, Team Semmler's Kerrie Smith, Anne Rhodes, Sue Carlin and Joy Lee edged Sheil's Janny Molesworth, Karen Mills, Kate Horsfall and Carolyn Howard. At 23 games each, Sheil led three sets to two, however Ann and Sue won the last set 6-1 for Semmler. Quirk was victorious against Staughton, winning four sets, 30 games to two sets, 26 games. In Section 3, Simpson's Narelle Webb, Zara Merritt, Jahnvi Sha and Chris Denby defeated Jones four sets, 30 games to two sets, 17 games. Huckstepp's Brenda, Rosalie O'Keefe, Anni Connelly and Jan Dihood continued their consistent form, beating McHarg five sets, 35 games to one set, 23 games. Connelly and O'Keefe won all three sets for Huckstepp. Lauren Howard and Cecily McHarg fought hard to win the one set for McHarg, 6-5. Entries are open for the 108th annual Easter Tournament. To enter, visit https://tournaments.tennis.com.au by April 5. There will be no Saturday pennant this week due to Wodonga's Labour Day Tournament. Finals will start in the Hume League this Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/9c33ed62-c5d6-4bb0-a689-b4b65e6a6db1.jpg/r0_229_4413_2722_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg