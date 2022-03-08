news, local-news,

ALBURY Wodonga Theatre Company has scored $41,448 in federal government funding to cover costs for concerts featuring songs from Disney musicals. Let It Go! will be staged at the Albury Entertainment Centre on August 19 and 20. Director Joseph Thomsen said it would involve up to 40 performers singing and dancing to songs from films such as Frozen, The Little Mermaid and The Lion King. The money will help cover venue hire, which amounts to $20,000, marketing, costumes and lighting. Government Senator Jane Hume said the cash came from the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand fund which is aimed at helping the arts and entertainment sector recover from COVID-19. IN OTHER NEWS: "I am pleased to announce the Albury Wodonga Theatre Company has received $41,448 for their Let It Go! project, through batch seven of the Morrison Government's RISE fund," Senator Hume said. "This project will create a major musical theatre concert at the Albury Entertainment Centre, with several performances featuring local singers, dancers and live bands." Meanwhile, the theatre company's next production is The Wizard of Oz which is now in rehearsal ahead of shows in May. It will include a live dog playing the role of Toto. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/4cc57dea-1f7b-4820-97c1-f922fb4e2453.jpg/r1_16_1799_1032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg