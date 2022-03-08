sport, local-sport, sparring, ron stubbs, sandown

Trainer Ron Stubbs expects to learn whether the hype surrounding Sparring is warranted when he steps out at Sandown on Wednesday. The exciting three-year-old is set to contest the $50,000 Benchmark 64 Handicap, (1000m) with Brett Prebble booked to ride. Despite only having one career start, Sparring has generated a lot of interest locally and from potential buyers since winning a trial at Albury in January by 11-lengths which turned heads. The son of Fighting Sun then rose the hype-meter a few more notches after spanking his rivals by more than six-lengths on debut at Albury on February 3. Stubbs was set to unleash Sparring in a TAB Highway at Randwick a fortnight ago but elected not to make the trek to Sydney because of the predicted bog track. James McDonald was booked to ride the exciting youngster which added further hype with his manager chasing the ride. Stubbs admitted it had been a long wait finding a suitable race for Sparring to make his highly-anticipated city debut. "It seems ages since his last start after our first option of the TAB Highway in Sydney didn't eventuate because of the wet track," Stubbs said. "It would have been a much more suitable race than Sandown." Sparring will step-up sharply in grade in the Benchmark 64 Handicap which is traditionally hard to do for horses coming straight out of maiden grade. Despite the rise in class, Sparring has been installed as the $2.80-favourite in pre-post markets. Stubbs admitted he expected to see closer to double figure odds. "It is a big step-up from a maiden to a Benchmark 54 or 68 in the country, let alone in the city," he said. "But I guess we will come home knowing how good of a horse we have got. "It was a huge surprise when I saw that the bookies had him as the pre-post favourite. "Somebody asked me on Monday what odds did I think he would be in the race and I said around that $8-$10 mark. "So to see him come up favourite against formidable opposition was a bit of a shock for sure. "His times so far have been very good and whether that's why the bookies have him so short - I'm not sure. "Yes, I do expect him to run a nice race but I'm definitely not heading there with a swagger and think the race is ours. "It will be a learning curve of where the horse is at and what we can look forward to in the future." ALSO IN SPORT Stubbs dismissed having a month off between runs would be an issue for Sparring over the sprint trip of 1000m. "We have been keeping the horse nice and fit and fitness won't be an issue," Stubbs said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/49765ab0-03c2-4402-abe1-8e9ab21ebece.png/r42_33_1249_715_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg