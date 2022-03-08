Circus performer says fall, brain injury, led to his offending

news, court-and-crime,

A Border acrobat who suffered a brain injury while performing with Circus Oz says his life spiralled after the incident. Shane William Witt faced the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday after two drug-driving offences and a chase, following four previous drug-drive matters. Wodonga officers tried to stop Witt on October 3 last year after spotting his Toyota Corolla travelling south on Melrose Drive. Police had caught Witt driving a different car two days earlier while he had methamphetamine in his system. But unlike his earlier interaction, the father-of-five chose not to stop. He made an abrupt turn into Opal Court and sped on Melrose Drive and Lawrence Street, hitting 90km/h. Witt travelled onto the wrong side of the road and failed to stop when police activated their lights. IN OTHER NEWS: He hit a gutter on Marshall Street, causing his Toyota Corolla's tyres to deflate, then hit another gutter, and he then ran from the car. Police caught Witt as he ran on Gayview Drive. He again tested positive to meth. Witt was already banned from driving after an earlier positive drug test. The court heard the acrobat had four such priors. Witt said he'd fallen from a trapeze while working for Circus Oz about 10 years ago and had a brain injury. "Since then I've just spiralled down," he said. "I guess I was in denial. "I went a bit silly for a while." Witt, who also had ties to the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, said he was suing Circus Oz over the injury. A night spent in the police cells, he said, had forced him to acknowledge something was wrong. "Since that night I've tried to change my life," he said. "I've got a fair way to go." Witt said he had since been able to find work with an old friend helping to set up circus tents. "It's everyone's dream job isn't it, running away to the circus," magistrate Victoria Campbell said. She imposed a $500 fine with 120 hours of community work over 18 months, and banned Witt from driving for a year.

