An Albury man involved in a string of armed offences in Albury in 2019 is back behind bars, bail refused in Junee jail, over incidents from late last year. Giuseppe Gugliandolo has pleaded guilty to dealing with the proceeds of crime in relation to the theft of number plates from a car at Charles Sturt University's Thurgoona campus on November 30. Albury Local Court has been told how a person returned to their car that same day to find the plates on his car replaced with the ones from the other car. IN OTHER NEWS: Gugliandolo's fingerprints were found on these plates. The 30-year-old pleaded guilty also to take or drive conveyance, a second offence of driving while disqualified, three goods in custody charges and to custody of a knife in a public place. This related to an incident on December 16 where a man left the Boomerang Hotel about 10.10pm to find his car gone. He had parked the car just 15 minutes' earlier. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told that someone called police the next day about 9.50am to report reading a Facebook post stating the car had been stolen. MORE COURT STORIES They said they saw a man driving the car along Wagga Road, Lavington, before turning into Makin Mattresses. Plain-clothes police arrived and parked directly in front of the other car. When they approached the driver, he turned on the engine and headlights. Police ran to the driver's window and one reached in and grabbed the hands of Gugliandolo and pulled the keys from the ignition. They shouted "get out of the vehicle" then pulled him halfway out of the driver's-side window. Checks revealed Gugliandolo's licence was disqualified until April 27, 2024. Gugliandolo will be sentenced on March 15.

