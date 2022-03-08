Three accuse Wangaratta High School teacher of sex offending

news, court-and-crime,

A former Wangaratta High School teacher has been suspended following a police investigation into sex allegations. Benjamin Wayne Holding, 27, will face Wangaratta court on July 25 following an investigation by sex offence detectives. "Detectives from Wangaratta Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team have charged a 27-year-old Wangaratta man with sexual assault by touching, common law assault and unlawful assault against three separate victims," a spokeswoman said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The alleged incidents occurred in the Wangaratta area between January 2020 and May 2021." Holding, who is listed as suspended on a teaching disciplinary registry, is on bail.

