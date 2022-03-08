Corowa Cup weights have been released ahead of Saturday's feature
The David Brideoake-trained Strategic Phil heads the weights for Saturday's Corowa Cup (1600m).
Strategic Phil was a recent winner of the Hanging Rock Cup in January and has been handed 62kg in the $37,000 feature.
Stablemate Midships has been give .5kg less and will carry 61.5kg.
Midships has been racing in much tougher company in the city and was a winner of the $100,00 Gold Topaz at Swan Hill in July last year.
The David O'Prey-trained This Skilled Cat is on the minimum weight of 55kg.
O'Prey is one of a handful of local trainers who could target the Corowa feature.
- This Skilled Cat was scratched from Sandown on Wednesday from a heat of the lucrative Country Mile Series.
The six-year-old gelding was a last-start winner at Bendigo over the Corowa Cup distance of a mile.
Trainer Donna Scott has stablemates Sharlie and Mulofdubai entered and will both carry the minimum.
