Man caught at 189km/h on the Hume Freeway at Benalla

A driver will face court after being caught travelling at 189km/h on the Hume Freeway at Benalla. Police recently pulled over the dark Honda, which was impounded for 30 days. "These behaviours create risks that can have very serious and sometimes fatal consequences," Sergeant Shaun Hillier said. IN OTHER NEWS: "No one has the right to create these risks and expose other road users to these dangers." The driver must pay $1625 in vehicle impound fees and will face court on summons.

