A man aged in his 60s from Northern Victoria has died from Japanese encephalitis. The Victorian Department of Health announced the man's death last night, saying "our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time:. A spokesman said the man had died on February 28. An autopsy has revealed he died from Japanese encephalitis with further investigations now under way into how he contracted the virus. IN OTHER NEWS The department said due to patient privacy, no further details would be provided about the man. As of Tuesday, there have been seven confirmed cases of Japanese encephalitis in Victorian residents, which includes the man's death. The disease is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause encephalitis in around 1 per cent of cases who become infected. Most people who contract the disease will have no or very mild symptoms and fully recover. But the health department has warned that anyone who develops a sudden onset of fever, headache, vomiting as well as seizures or disorientation should seek urgent medical attention. A Japanese encephalitis vaccine is available and is recommended for people who work with or around pigs, including transport workers or vets who visit pig farms and those who cull or hunt pigs.

