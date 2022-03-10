life-style,

THOUSANDS of visitors will flock to the North East for festivals, gigs and sports events over the Victorian Labour Day long weekend, heralding a return to pre-pandemic crowds. Tastes of Rutherglen, Corowa Cup, Chiltern Pro Rodeo, Towong Cup, Tallangatta Show and Under The Southern Stars are among scores of events enticing tourists even with the 11th-hour loss of A Day on The Green owing to Midnight Oil drummer's COVID-19 case. Rutherglen Visitor Information Centre co-ordinator Nadine Simpson said the town's accommodation had been fully booked for weeks. Mrs Simpson said Rutherglen hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts and self-contained accommodation were at capacity. "We've been sending people who still need accommodation to regional areas so there has been some spillover," she said. "A lot of Sydney and Canberra people like to meet up with their Melbourne friends at Rutherglen over the long weekend." One of the region's premier food and wine events, Tastes of Rutherglen, attracts up to 6000 visitors over Saturday and Sunday. IN OTHER NEWS: De Bortoli Wines Rutherglen Estate events co-ordinator Jen King said festival ticket sales were strong for the event hosted by 17 wineries in the Rutherglen and Wahgunyah regions. "From all reports ticket sales seem to be tracking along at the same rate as for the 2019 festival (pre-global pandemic)," she said. "A lot of people will be in the region this weekend with so many things on offer." Rutherglen cellar doors will offer tastings of more than 200 wines, masterclasses and special events this weekend. Regional chefs have teamed up with winemakers to match local fare with wines. Mrs Simpson said Rutherglen had bounced back after every coronavirus lockdown. "Like everywhere else we've suffered but we have a really nice vibe in the town now," she said. "Aside from the wineries, people can come and enjoy our cafes, restaurants and accommodation." After A Day On The Green was postponed from Saturday until April 24, Under The Southern Stars promoters offered Midnight Oil fans a discounted ticket price ($99) for its Yarrawonga show on Sunday night. International heavyweights Cheap Trick, Bush, Stone Temple Pilots and Black Rebel Motor Cycle Club plus Australian rock legends Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary will line up at JC Lowe Oval from 3pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/37da7e13-eecf-4b78-9757-3a86ab035204.jpg/r0_150_5472_3242_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg