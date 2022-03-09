news, education,

A La Trobe University professor has welcomed a proposal to cancel the HECS debt for mental health practitioners in the regions. Professor of Rural Nursing, Mental Health, Phil Maude said the move would mean fewer financial woes for students wanting to study postgraduate courses in the mental health field. "This sort of funding (for Commonwealth supported post graduate courses) is always under threat," he said. The plan, proposed by Indi MP Helen Haines on Tuesday, would relieve university debt for psychologists, social workers, mental health workers, and psychiatrists who work in regional and rural Australia. "A lot of these students that have come through undergraduate, they have got big HECS debts," Professor Maude said. "Then they're going into positions in hospitals, where they've been told 'if you want to move on in your career, you're going to have to do post-grad studies', and that's more debt. "If we're saying we're going to be in the regions, you know, we have to offer Commonwealth Supported Places, because prior to this, they were full-fee paying places, and people were paying 3000-something a subject." IN OTHER NEWS: Professor Maude said regional services had problems when it came to recruiting international students. A new visa has come into effect for people who want to work and study in regional locations. "This workforce has problems because they have to pass language tests to get registered," he said. Dr Haines said it was time to fix the chronic workforce shortage that had plagued mental healthcare. Government data shows 5000 more psychologists, psychiatrists and mental health nurses are needed in regional areas to match the same care provided to people in cities. Dr Haines said a key part of people's struggles with mental health was accessing services. "People in the cities have nearly twice as many psychiatrists and psychologists per person than people living in the country," she said. "Everywhere I go across my electorate, whether it's to a sporting club, whether it's to a health service, whether it's to a community group, whether it's to people I'm speaking to in the street, the number one issue people speak to me about is mental health." The proposal is a similar to the scheme aimed at doctors and nurses announced by the government in late 2021. Dr Haines believes the scheme should extend to mental health workers. "There are so many vacancies available now in Indi," she said. "If you were to go to Corryong, for example, in the Upper Murray, where there's been significant challenges with mental health post the bushfires in the border closures, there are positions available up there that are really hard to fill. "A lot of the problem is not so much training the people, but ensuring that they're in the places where we need them."

