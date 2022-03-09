news, local-news,

HOW long since you've really laughed out loud? Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) is hitting up Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday and The Cube Wodonga on Saturday. Partnering with Visit Victoria, Melbourne International Comedy Festival Outta Town will bring an expanded program of comedy shows to city and country venues throughout the state. Melbourne International Comedy Festival festival director Susan Provan AO welcomed the regional tour. She said it was also the ideal opportunity for comedy fans to take a regional weekend break. "We are excited to be partnering with Visit Victoria to deliver greatly expanded opportunities for comedy fans in the coming months," she said. "The series of comedy weekends in regional Victoria will be a wonderful opportunity to bounce back and reconnect with our audiences and is a great excuse for a weekend getaway." IN OTHER NEWS: Melbourne International Comedy Festival Outta Town starts at Wangaratta on Friday and runs throughout March, with a series of comedy weekends showcasing comedians such as Lizzy Hoo, Nath Valvo, Geraldine Hickey, Lano and Woodley, Lewis Garnham, Claire Hooper, Luka Muller, Danielle Walker, Rhys Nicholson, Lloyd Langford, Peter Jones and Dilruk Jayasinha. Aside from the Wangaratta and Wodonga shows, the tour will visit Geelong, Mildura, Swan Hill, Warrnambool, Ballarat, Hamilton, Portland and Bendigo. The two-hour show (including interval) at both Wangaratta and Wodonga starts at 7.30pm. Patrons 15-plus. For tickets visit Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre or The Cube Wodonga box offices or online. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

