Wilson Bros Seeds has impressed farmers around the region with their ryegrass variety recommendations. "The past few years growers have had great success with some of the ryegrass varieties we have stocked and recommended," Wilson Bros Seeds co-owner Don Wilson said. "This area is not traditionally a ryegrass area, but we always thought there was a potential for it to do well with milder summer and rain. Plus with the later growth it gives good feed later in summer." Bruce Severin, who runs the Flaxvale Feedlot in Balldale, is one of the farmers who has seen success based on a recommendation from Wilson Bros Seeds to use an annual ryegrass that was imported from America. "It has been growing and working hard for 12 months," Bruce said. "It's a soft season, but it's still a big ask for an annual in this area." Another farmer who is reaping the benefits of ryegrass is Adam Klemke at west Henty. He has been using various types of perennial ryegrass in pasture for the past 20 years. "I've been using this variety over the past six years with great results," Adam said. "This variety comes in later than most with good feed through November and December. "This year has been incredible with green-and-good feed in March. "It has proved to be a good quality feed for livestock. The good rains have helped but it has also proven well in the dryer years." Adam has been using Wilson Bros Seeds for years and has done well based on their recommendations. "I use Wilsons for all seeds, they are knowledgeable and reliable," Adam said. Brothers Don and Peter Wilson have been in the seed business since the 90s. They based the business in Balldale with Peter's farm in Balldale and Don's property in Walbundrie. For 25 years they exported seed but now they only service the domestic market.

"This year has been incredible with green-and-good feed in March. "It has proved to be a good quality feed for livestock. The good rains have helped but it has also proven well in the dryer years." Adam has been using Wilson Bros Seeds for years and has done well based on their recommendations. "I use Wilsons for all seeds, they are knowledgeable and reliable," Adam said. Brothers Don and Peter Wilson have been in the seed business since the 90s. They based the business in Balldale with Peter's farm in Balldale and Don's property in Walbundrie. For 25 years they exported seed but now they only service the domestic market.