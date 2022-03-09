news, local-news,

History has repeated itself on Indigo Shire Council with an ex-councillor re-elected on a countback to replace former mayor Jenny O'Connor. Barnawartha childcare educator Emmerick Teissl won the vote on Wednesday for the vacant role which was made available in February when Ms O'Connor said she would not re-contest her position as mayor and resign from local government altogether. Incredibly, Mr Teissl won a place on the council in the same fashion following the death of Don Chambers in October 2015. Mr Teissl unsuccessfully contested the 2008 election for Indigo Shire and was among 10 candidates from the 2012 poll vying to replace Cr Chambers. He served as a councillor for around 18 months but was unsuccessful in retaining his spot at the 2016 election, before he narrowly missed out behind now mayor Bernard Gaffney who secured the seventh and final position in 2020. "I got a call from the VEC to say I got the nod," Mr Teissl said. "I don't know if I can call that doing a Bradbury or not." Mr Teissl served alongisde Ms O'Connor in his first time on council, but has also worked alongside Cr Gaffney, Cr Peter Croucher and Cr Roberta Horne. "I think there's nearly three years to go so it's quite an extended period of time which is good," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Teissl has volunteered as an ambulance community officer in recent years and would like to see more recognition for people who give up their time to help others. "I want to make a contribution to my community and get out there and help people," he said. "One of the things I'm big on is trying to push for more recognition for a lot of our community volunteers. The people who do the little jobs in our communities, a lot of people don't know about. "Even the people who volunteer at schools in the tuck shop or sell tickets for the meat tray at the pub. Most clubs and organisations can't survive without them. "We've also got the new development council is undertaking in Chiltern where they've just bought the 43 acres, so it would be nice to be involved with the plan of that area." Mr Teissel is employed as a childcare educator at Wodonga's Bumble Bees centre and also works as a grounds maintenance contractor at La Trobe University in the Border city. Mr Teissl was one of 12 candidates vying for Ms O'Connor's position and defeated Troy Dillon, Sue Gold, Peter Watkins, Kate Sutherland, Sheila Rademan, Remo Parente, Frank McLoughlin, Neil Funston, John Harvey, Carol Lenaz and Geoffrey Palmer.

