A joy ride on a stolen motorcycle that ended when he crashed the machine in Glenroy has an Albury man in jail facing sentence. Kahyde Richter has pleaded guilty to several charges related to the motorbike, pinched by another man, and other matters. Albury Local Court has heard how Richter was heading north on Gap Road on January 5 about 3.40am when he tried to steer the green Kawasaki Ninja along Tenbrink Street. IN OTHER NEWS: He failed. Richter lost control of the motorbike and slid sideways across the road, suffering grazes to his hands, elbows knees and thighs. Richter fled, without removing the bike from the roadway. Instead, nearby residents who heard the crash called police before doing so themselves to protect the safety of other motorists. MORE COURT STORIES Police interviewed Richter at Albury hospital about 5.15am. Richter, 31, of Padman Drive, pleaded guilty via a video link to Junee jail, where he is being held bail refused. Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen asked magistrate Richard Funston for a sentence assessment report to be ordered. Sentencing, on two charge sequences, was adjourned to April 11. Police told the court that a man broke into a Borella Road, East Albury, unit, via a back sliding door, sometime in the 48 hours from 3pm on December 31. The door was removed from its tracks, then once inside the burglar stole motorcycle keys, a Lego set, "ear stretchers" and a motorcycle helmet. The "unknown offender" used the keys to steal the Kawasaki motorcycle. Richter and his girlfriend arrived home on January 2 about 5pm, following a man on the motorbike. Its number plate belonged to a Yamaha motorbike and had expired in 2008.

