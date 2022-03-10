news, court-and-crime,

Full-time jail is hanging over the head of a young Wodonga woman connected to two high-speed police pursuits in Albury. Renee Pinkerton, who was already known to police, has put her liberty in jeopardy with her most recent offending. And the fact she does not live in NSW means the available sentencing options are restricted. IN OTHER NEWS: Firstly, she was in a car that hit speeds of up to 140km/h in an 80km/h stretch of the Riverina Highway in the early hours of December 27. She later told police she was in the car because she was trying to get a 14-year-old missing girl "away from domestic violence". An officer told her she should have stopped her Holden Commodore rather than continue trying to evade police. "Yeah," the 22-year-old replied, "I though you were gonna take her off me." But after strongly suggesting she was in fact the driver, Pinkerton tried to deny she was behind the wheel. "I don't want to be a snitch," she said, on refusing to name just who was the driver. MORE COURT STORIES Several weeks later, on February 12, police clearly identified Pinkerton as the driver of the same car as the vehicle hit speeds of about 160km/h in an 80km/h speed zone just after 7.30pm. A man who was also in the car, with two others, took over the driving from Pinkerton shortly before the car pulled over outside the Newmarket Hotel on Borella Road, East Albury. This was captured on the hotel's security cameras. Police arrived and the man was found on a preliminary test to be "well in excess" of the legal blood alcohol limit. Pinkerton was searched, uncovering a large serrated knife that measured about 25 centimetres. She said she was carrying the knife to protect herself and to prevent anyone from trying to steal her car. RELATED: 'No way' over bail for deceptions mum on 'ice' Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said the police pursuit charge was so serious that she had no choice but to order a sentence assessment report. This would provide the court with information on whether non-jail options such as a community corrections order could be imposed. But because she lived in Victoria, Pinkerton would not be eligible for an intensive corrections order - a jail sentence served in the community. Should her offending be deemed to have crossed the threshold for custody, Pinkerton would have to serve that as full-time jail. She pleaded guilty, through defence lawyer Chirag Patel, to a second offence of police pursuit and to custody of a knife in a public place, as well as the unrelated charge of owner not disclose identification of driver. Pinkerton will be sentenced on April 27. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

